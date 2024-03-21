NewsCrime

Second-degree murder charge laid in suspected domestic incident near UBC

The BC Prosecution Service has charged a 35-year-old man with second-degree murder in a recent incident on the University Endowment Lands.

It comes after a homicide investigation began following a woman’s death on March 13 by the University RCMP at a residence in the 5400 block of Shortcut Road.

“As the parties were known to one another, investigators believe this may have been a tragic incident of intimate partner violence,” said Corporal Esther Tupper of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Yang “Christopher” Liang was charged on Thursday with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

“IHIT is appreciative of the unwavering support from our partners, specifically the Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Vancouver Police Department which allowed IHIT to locate and arrest the Accused.”

Details of the victim have not been released. However, an earlier release said that a woman had succumbed to her injuries and that a man and woman were arrested on the scene in relation to the death.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact the police at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

It is also encouraging anyone who has experienced intimate partner violence to reach out using Victim Link BC.

“You can also contact Victim Link BC which is a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service available across B.C. and the Yukon 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808 or sending an email.”

