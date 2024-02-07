Will American Super Bowl commercials air in Canada in 2024?

The Super Bowl is one of the only sporting events where the breaks between the action are just as watched as the game itself. Advertisers are famous for putting massive budgets into their Super Bowl commercials and fans want to see the final product.

Unfortunately for those north of the border, the 2024 Super Bowl marks yet another year where there will be no American commercials on TV in Canada.

Canadians have always wanted to see the famous Super Bowl commercials made for the audience south of the border. This pressure led to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) deciding in 2015 to end the practice of simultaneous substitution for the Super Bowl, effectively letting Canadians see the same stream as those south of the border.

Simultaneous substitution is when Canadian rights-owners of American broadcasts switch the US broadcast with a Canadian broadcast, ensuring access to the Canadian audience for Canadian advertisers.

While it took a few years to come into effect, starting in 2017 Canadians could see the American commercials that they’d been missing out on.

However, that wouldn’t last long.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of Canada made a ruling that the CRTC overstepped its boundaries to end simultaneous substitution for the Super Bowl. Thus, the practice was reinstituted and Canadians were left in the dark once again.

As a result, this year’s Super Bowl will mark yet another big game where Canadians have to take to YouTube to find the finest advertising creations.

2024 Super Bowl ads already released

Some of this year’s commercials have already been released and are going viral on social media, including this one from Paramount+ below.

The Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial is already going viral pic.twitter.com/f1c1JEKMoU — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 2, 2024

Some companies are working to bridge the gap between the two markets. For example, the BODYARMOR commercial below will be shown in more than 20 cities across the USA, as well as in Canada.

Coors Light also made the following advertisement specifically for its Canadian audience, featuring the Coors Light Chill Train.

All of this means that if you’re a Canadian gearing up to watch the big game, you’re unfortunately going to need to boot up another device to get the famous commercials, and this doesn’t seem to be changing soon.