Man admits to stabbing 22-year-old Vancouver delivery driver

Just feet away from where the attack occurred. (Google Maps)

On September 11, 2022, a 22-year-old was left in critical condition after being stabbed in a stranger attack in Vancouver, and now the suspect has entered his plea.

VPD named then-43-year-old Dennis Amanand Prasad as the primary suspect in the case, stating that he was charged with aggravated assault.

On October 12, 2023, Prasad entered a guilty plea on both charges.

The incident gained city-wide attention, occurring just one month before last year’s civic election, which saw the ABC party come into power.

A fundraiser was started following the stabbing, and tributes poured in for the 22-year-old, who was a newcomer in Vancouver. The VPD told Daily Hive that the victim was a delivery worker with SkipTheDishes.

When the 22-year-old was stabbed, he was locking his bike up to a pole to drop off a meal in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

“The victim suffered a number of stab wounds, including injuries to his chest and throat,” VPD Sergeant Steve Addison said in a statement.

According to BC court records, Prasad was actually charged with a second count of aggravated assault for another incident that occurred the day before the 22-year-old newcomer was stabbed.

Both charges were laid on October 12 and a sentencing hearing is now set for December 28.