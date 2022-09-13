Suspect charged following stabbing of 22-year-old Vancouver newcomer

43-year-old Dennis Amanand Prasad was charged on Monday with aggravated assault concerning a stabbing that left a 22-year-old Vancouver newcomer with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed any more information about the stabbing, only that it was unprovoked and that the victim did not know the suspect.

Prasad is currently in custody.

The violent stabbing took place on Sunday night. The victim, a meal-delivery worker with SkipTheDishes, was locking his bike to a street pole in Chinatown at around 6 pm. The suspect approached him from behind and attacked.

“The victim suffered a number of stab wounds, including injuries to his chest and throat,” VPD Sergeant Steve Addison said in a statement.

“Despite grave injuries, he was able to call 911 for help, and several witnesses provided first aid until police arrived. His injuries were life-threatening, but we now expect him to pull through.”

Police credited bystanders for stepping up and calling 911 but also provided information that led to the arrest of the suspect in Crab Park.

Earlier this year, a stabbing at a Tim Hortons left another newcomer to Vancouver with life-threatening injuries.