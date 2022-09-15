Hundreds of donations pour in for 22-year-old Vancouver stabbing victim

Just feet away from where the attack occurred. (Google Maps)

A GoFundMe fundraiser has surpassed its goal, raising money for a 22-year-old newcomer to Vancouver who was the victim of an unprovoked stabbing on September 11.

The Vancouver Police Department said a suspect was charged in the aftermath of the incident, which left the victim with life-threatening injuries. Thankfully, he is expected to recover.

The fundraiser was started by Klara McCallum, a fourth-level nursing student at Sprott Shaw College, who claims she provided first aid to the victim after the attack.

The VPD told Daily Hive that the victim was a delivery worker with SkipTheDishes. He was locking his bike up to a pole when the attack occurred.

McCallum, the student who created the fundraiser, said she witnessed the unprovoked stabbing and quickly attended to the victim’s numerous stab wounds.

“I was in disbelief that his biggest concern was making sure his delivery got to his customer. The ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital.”

McCallum noted that the stabbing victim was discharged from the hospital, but she has kept in touch with him, learning about his challenges living in Vancouver.

According to McCallum, the victim’s delivery job is everything to him.

“He is struggling to navigate the medical system and his post-care needs.”

She added that his housing situation is not ideal for the recovery he needs and that he now appears to be suffering life-altering trauma. He has no friends or family here, either.

Folks on Twitter have pointed out that fundraisers for victims of random attacks have been a trend in Vancouver this year.

Hardworking immigrants, refugees fleeing a very bad situation, coming here for a better life, contributing to society, playing by the rules & our leaders care more about protecting the perps who did this. I applaud the cmty & ppl for rallying together to help this poor kid. 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/cHkLT4iiQJ — Lorraine Lowe (@lorrainelowe_) September 15, 2022

VPD named 43-year-old Dennis Amanand Prasad as the primary suspect in the case, stating that he was charged with aggravated assault on Monday.