"Still a mystery": Man posed as parent in Vancouver daycare luring attempt

Police have been investigating a troubling incident involving child luring at an East Vancouver home daycare that occurred before Christmas.

The incident occurred near Hastings and Skeena streets on December 13 at around 3:30 pm. A man knocked on the door of the after-school home daycare and spoke to the daughter of the operator.

He claimed to be the father of a five-year-old girl who was in attendance at the daycare and was able to refer to her by name.

The Vancouver Police Department has been investigating the incident for over three weeks, and the man in question is “still a mystery.”

So far, the main leads include a distinctive car that police have released a photo of, as well as a composite sketch of the man.

Police say the suspect is “believed to be” caucasian in his 30s, around 6′ with a medium build. He had facial stubble and was wearing a white toque with a white hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

“He was described as appearing clean and stylish,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison.

The five-year-old the man was looking for was out of the house with daycare staff when he visited, so he left without the child and made a comment about calling the nanny.

Police said daycare staff were immediately suspicious and reported the incident after speaking with the parents of the child.

“The nature of the incident is a cause for concern,” Addison said.

“We still don’t know the identity of this stranger,” he added.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who recognizes the man in the composite sketch, along with anyone who might have information about an orange Porsche Macan that was in the neighbourhood around the time of the incident.

Police haven’t directly linked the car to the incident, but they do believe the person driving the vehicle could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information about the Vancouver daycare luring incident is asked to call VPD’s Special Investigation Section at 604-717-0600.