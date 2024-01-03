NewsCrime

Targeted shooting in Surrey leaves 19-year-old with serious injuries

Jan 3 2024, 12:50 am
Targeted shooting in Surrey leaves 19-year-old with serious injuries
Surrey RCMP is investigating following a shooting in the Port Kells area that left a 19-year-old injured.

Mounties responded to a report of a shooting in the 18900 block of 92 Avenue on New Year’s Day at 10:04 pm.

“Mounties located a 19-year-old man who they say is known to the police suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services,” according to the press release.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has conducted the investigation, and investigators are working to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Evidence-gathering is still underway, but initial indications are this was a targeted, isolated incident.

​​

