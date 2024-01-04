VPD officers not expected to turn body cams on for every interaction

Beginning today, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has deployed 85 officers with body cams.

The VPD has released more info on how the body cams will be used, including that the cams aren’t expected to be turned on at all times.

The six-month pilot will include officers from the VPD Traffic Section, the downtown core, and East Vancouver. The trial results will guide a broader potential deployment of body-worn cameras for all officers.

VPD Deputy Chief Howard Chow says the technology will lead to “trust, confidence, and continuing to deliver the best service to the people of Vancouver.”

Cameras will be mounted on the front of uniforms “in a way that provides an unobstructed camera angle and is visible to the public.”

VPD says that officers are “expected to activate their cameras as soon as safe and practicable for calls when there is a reasonable belief that there will be use of force or where violent or aggressive behaviour is anticipated.”

“There are also times when, due to heightened privacy concerns, officers may use discretion and not activate a camera, such as in a place of worship, in a hospital, in a law office, or in a private home where they may encounter young children, victims of crime, and other sensitive situations.”

Officers also aren’t expected to have cams turned on when having a private conversation with a co-worker or while on patrol but not responding to a specific incident.

It works entirely differently in some parts of the USA. Reuters says that in 2020, laws were passed in some states that require cams to be turned on for every interaction.

“We are confident that we are hiring excellent men and women to do a challenging job. However, if this tool helps to reassure and strengthen public confidence and trust, then it’s an important step worth taking,” Chow added.

