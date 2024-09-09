EventsNewsCurated

"Not a good look": Dane Cook roasted after Vancouver cancellation

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Sep 9 2024, 6:29 pm
"Not a good look": Dane Cook roasted after Vancouver cancellation
Dane Cook was scheduled to perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver this weekend, but the show was cancelled soon before.

Based on some comments on Cook’s most recent Instagram posts, shows in several locales have also been cancelled.

Vancouver fans are now looking for answers while others are saying how they really feel about Cook.

Instagram user jessdbara, seemingly set to attend the show, took to Cook’s Instagram account to suggest that it was “not a good look” for the show to be cancelled just five days out.

In response, some folks who said they would attend the Portland show said they didn’t learn that the show would be cancelled until they were standing in front of the doors.

A Reddit thread responding to the cancellation wasn’t as kind, with many people roasting Cook.

Comment
byu/beeppanic from discussion
invancouver

Another Redditor said, “I’m sure all four people will be refunded.”

One Reddit user was surprised that Cook was still relevant in 2024.

Comment
byu/beeppanic from discussion
invancouver

In response to that comment, someone alleging to be a theatre worker said they sold under 300 tickets for the event. The Orpheum Theatre has a capacity of over 2,000 seats.

One Instagram user asked if someone could clarify why so many shows were cancelled, and someone else suggested it was “due to family stuff.”

Another Instagram user said, “Super bummed the Vancouver show was cancelled. Just found out through someone else, otherwise we would have showed up for the show. Why?”

Others also theorized low ticket sales were the cause.

The Ticketmaster page for the show says that the event organizer “has had to cancel your event,” but no reasoning is provided. We’ve asked Live Nation for official confirmation of the reasoning behind the cancellation of the Vancouver show but have yet to hear back.

Did the cancellation impact you? Let us know in the comments.

Amir AliAmir Ali

Amir Ali is a Staff Writer with Daily Hive, born and raised in Vancouver, BC. Amir loves writing about real estate, crime, and fun offbeat hyperlocal stories. He also loves tofu very much.

