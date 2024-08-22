Bobby Lee defends Vancouver hotel in chat with fellow comedian

Bobby Lee, a Korean-American comedian and host of one of the most popular podcasts in North America, TigerBelly, dished on a downtown Vancouver hotel on his most recent episode.

Fellow comedian Marc Maron joined Lee on Episode 464, during which the Sutton Place Hotel was mentioned because Maron recently spent some time in Vancouver.

Lee will also be spending some time in Vancouver very soon. He is one of the opening comedians at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival in Vancouver in early September. Will he be staying at the Sutton? Based on his opinions of it, there’s a chance.

“You’re in Vancouver?” Lee asked.

Maron responded that he was in Vancouver doing a show.

Lee followed up by asking, “You at the Sutton?”

Maron responded with a very animated “No!”

“That’s not a nice hotel!” Maron added.

Lee’s co-host, Khalyla, then chimed in.

“Thank you! That’s what I’ve been telling him.” Khalyla exclaimed.

“He thinks it’s the best,” she said, referring to Lee’s opinions on the Sutton.

“I love the Sutton. I was just there two weeks ago,” Lee replied.

Lee explained his reasons for liking the Sutton, including that it’s in “the middle of everything.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the Sutton Place Hotel, Lee’s description of its location is legit. The Sutton really is in the middle of everything, located on Burrard near Smithe. It’s easy to get everywhere in downtown Vancouver from that hotel, and it is close to transit.

He also said that it’s not uncommon to run into other celebs there. Maron didn’t like that idea and added, “They call it the sl**ton.”

“I used to stay there for the Vancouver Comedy Festival. I’m shooting all day, and all of a sudden, I’m going back to the hotel, and I see some celebrity who I don’t really know but knows me.”

You can watch Lee and Maron’s full discussion about the Sutton Place Hotel here:

Have you stayed at the Sutton? Tell us your opinions in the comments.