Man murdered in Vancouver’s Crab Park this weekend

Police have released new details of their investigation this weekend in a popular Vancouver park.

On Saturday, May 7, there was a heavy police presence in Crab Park as the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) confirmed to Daily Hive that they were investigating a serious incident.

Then, on Sunday, VPD announced that they were investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2022 after one man was killed.

In a release, Constable Tania Visintin said that VPD officers were called to the park at around 10:20 am following reports of an assault.

A 45-year-old Vancouver resident named Andrew Wadden was found by police with life-threatening injuries in Crab Park.

“Despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance Services and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service, Wadden died at the scene,” said Visintin.

Now, Eric Kim, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

VPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

Daily Hive has reached VPD for more information and will update this story.

On Saturday, May 7, Crab Park was blocked off with police tape. At one point, vehicles were unable to access the area via Waterfront Road and multiple police vehicles lined the street.

After an encampment was cleared from Oppenheimer Park in Strathcona, where more than 300 people were staying, Crab Park has had a number of people experiencing homelessness living in the park.

More to come…

With files from Daily Hive Staff.