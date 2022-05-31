The Vancouver coyote survival guide: How to avoid a wily encounter

While there are certain times of the year when encounters with a Vancouver coyote are more likely, it could happen anytime, so we thought a survival guide could come in handy.

There haven’t been any notable coyote encounters in Vancouver since action was taken to prevent them, according to the BC Conservation Service, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility to suddenly find yourself facing off against one of Vancouver’s four-legged furry residents.

Coyotes aren’t usually a threat to humans. What made them so problematic for Vancouver last year was that some bad actors were luring coyotes out of the woods with food for the sake of wildlife photography or other purposes. This caused the coyotes to lose their fear of humans.

Under the Wildlife Act, you can be charged for feeding wildlife, including coyotes.

This habitual feeding made the coyotes brave around humans, which led to several attacks, including some against children.

There are a few ways to prevent the worst-case scenario. The following information comes from the BC government and WildSafe BC.

How to keep yourself safe

If a coyote approaches you:

Make yourself as large as possible (if you’re sitting, stand up)

Wave your arms and throw objects at the coyote

Shout at the coyote, be aggressive and loud

If the coyote continues to approach, don’t turn your back or run away

Keep trying the steps above while slowly moving to safety

How to keep your kids safe

If you find a wild coyote nearby:

Keep your children inside

Wait till the animal has left the area

If you need to, pick up your children and carry them away

Don’t leave children unsupervised

How to keep your pets safe

If you keep your pets outdoors, check on them regularly

WildSafe BC says that coyotes can kill pets that run loose

Don’t allow your dog to play or interact with wild canids like coyotes or wolves

Remove attractants

Other tips

If you keep a compost bin, ensure it’s secure and has a lockable lid. Conservation experts also suggest using something to mask odours that your compost may give off.

If you’re in the middle of an encounter, do not stop to take pictures. As mentioned before, never, ever feed wildlife. Not only is it an offence, but it could also make predators more comfortable around you.

In extreme cases, WildSafe BC suggests you can carry deterrents like noisemakers or bear spray.