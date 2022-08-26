Vancouver sees its coolest weather all month and people are loving it

If things are feeling chilly this Friday heading into the weekend, that’s because the weather is a bit brisk in Vancouver, with the coolest temperatures that the city has seen all month.

Environment Canada forecasts max temperatures to be around 22˚C, though they’ve been hovering around 17˚C for most of the day thus far. The forecast also calls for a humidex of 27˚C.

There are even showers forecast for Friday, with a chance of thunder appearing later tonight.

Depending on what max temperature Vancouver actually hits on Friday, this could either turn into the coolest day in over a month or the coolest day of August.

The coolest day so far this month was on August 4 when the max temperature hit 20.4˚C. Prior to that, the coolest day was July 17 when the max temperature reached 18.5˚C.

Much of this August has had Vancouver feeling muggy and humid, with humidex values well over 30˚C for a large portion of the month. While Friday’s weather will be a nice break for those sick of the heat, there’s still some heat left to be felt in Vancouver for the remainder of August, though likely not as hot as it has been.

Temperatures will hover around 24 to 26˚C this weekend and early into next week.

The temporary turn in temperature has led to some Vancouver residents rejoicing.

#Goodmorning. It’s so nice to see some proper Vancouver weather today. ☁️ Was finally able to get a decent night’s sleep.

So I have this work out goal, it’s really simple. Last month I walked over 100km,this month I’m at 131km so far. The goal for this month 150km.#workout — SatanistRin (@SatanistRin) August 26, 2022

Someone else suggested the amount of sun they’ve seen was “off-putting.”

It’s raining in Vancouver for the first time since I arrived and frankly, I’m relieved. This is what I expected! My expectations have been satisfied. All that sunshine was off-putting. — dr. julia polyck-oneill (@juliawants) August 26, 2022

Are you one of the people happy temperatures have cooled off for now?