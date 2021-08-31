NewsUrbanized

Vancouver Convention Centre COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now closed

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 31 2021, 11:38 am
Vancouver Convention Centre COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now closed
Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

One of the largest COVID-19 immunization clinics in Vancouver is now closed: the site at the Vancouver Convention Centre East building closed this weekend.

The convention centre was the largest-capacity clinic in BC. At its peak, it served over 5,000 people a day.

As demand for the vaccine wanes, Vancouver Coastal Health is switching its strategy to more pop-ups and smaller, community-based clinics.

In May, the Convention Centre announced it had reached a major milestone, having administered over 100,000 vaccinations.

The clinic officially opened in March of 2021 and was a partnership between the BC government and tourism industry workers and venues. The initiative helped create over 1,400 job opportunities.

There are still many places in Vancouver to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which will be mandatory to access a large variety of services in BC beginning September 13.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT