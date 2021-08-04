VCH hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Richmond Night Market

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular summer attractions will be offering COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Richmond Night Market.

Similar to other pop-ups, the initiative is meant to make first and second doses more accessible for people throughout the summer, and provide immunization without necessarily having to travel to a vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be located near the market entrance at 8351 River Road in Richmond. It will operate on August 6 and 7 between 6 and 11 pm.

First doses will be available for anyone over the age of 12, as well as second doses for individuals who received their first vaccination at least 49 days ago.

Additionally, anyone who receives their vaccine at the pop-up clinic will get free “express line” access to the Richmond Night Market for themselves and one guest.