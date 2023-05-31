Residents of a Vancouver condo are concerned after someone allegedly robbed the furniture from the lobby using a taxi as the getaway car.

A Facebook post in the Vancouver Break-Ins & Crime Collective group put up a picture of the alleged thief, including a brief detail of what happened.

“Do you know this thief?” a poster in the post reads.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 23, at around 10:30 am, and the Vancouver condo building that was robbed of its furniture is located on West 4th near Alma Street.

We connected with the strata president, who shared more details about the incident.

They told Daily Hive that an owner was expecting a delivery and answered the door buzz. While they tried to verify that it was the right company, entry was allowed into the building.

“It was not until the next day that we were alerted and the items were noticed missing.”

The owner didn’t realize what had happened until the president posted to the building’s Facebook page the next day.

While they couldn’t estimate the cost of the stolen items, the president said they were 15-year-old square box seats and a footrest where items like watering hoses are put in.

This wasn’t the first time this building was targeted.

“We experienced a mass break in last year around the same time. Someone at that time had a key for entry, and cased the place before removing electric bikes, our entire security board, and a vehicle.”

Responding to the Facebook post, some users suggested contacting the cab company.

Another response said, “Too late now, I know. But the furniture in our lobby is chained to the ground for this exact reason. Sorry it happened.”

We’ve received a police file number for the incident and contacted VPD for more information. We’ve also reached out to Yellow Cab.