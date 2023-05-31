Employee of substance use recovery service charged with sexual assault

A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after 11 women came forward to New Westminster police.

The force said the three charges of sexual assault come after a lengthy investigation into a number of sexual offences reported about an individual employed by an organization that provides substance use recovery services.

Adam Haber, 50, was charged on May 30.

Police say there may be additional victims, and encourage them to speak with police. The force added the victims that did come forward sometimes gained courage after connecting with one another on social media.

“We want to assure victims that police are here to listen to what you experienced,” stated Sergeant Andrew Leaver. “Your safety is something we take seriously, and we’re here to provide you necessary support and resources as you bravely come forward.”

Anyone who’s a victim of a sexual offence is encouraged to contact New Westminster police at 604-529-2430 or [email protected].