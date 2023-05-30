Windows have been smashed at a Vancouver clothing store for the second time in six months, and based on video footage, it seemed to be for no reason at all.

CityLux, a women’s clothing boutique located in both Vancouver and Toronto, posted a video showing the moment its windows got smashed. The Vancouver location is located at 1015 Howe Street.

The video was posted in hopes that someone could identify the people behind the vandalism.

“Please help us find the two men that smashed our window yesterday,” says someone narrating the footage.

The video shows two men hanging around the store’s front entrance. Initially, the video shows the two men sitting by the stoop, peering into the store. The video cuts, and we see someone reaching into a box. The video cuts again, and the men are in a different position when we see the window suddenly get smashed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CityLux Boutique (@cityluxboutique)

Daily Hive contacted the Vancouver Police Department, who said it’s “investigating a mischief to the business.”

Vancouver Police added that there’s an active investigation into this incident.

The same Vancouver clothing store had its window smashed back in December of last year too.

At the time, we spoke to the owner of CityLux, Sunan Spriggs.

“It looks very intentional. They’re not homeless or acting erratically as they would if they were on drugs. They also had a glass-breaking tool,” Spriggs told us.

Tools seemed to be involved in this incident as well.

“Each window takes three months to order and is approximately $3,500. I literally just replaced one last week,” Spriggs added.

CityLux posted a story from another Instagram user who took a video of the entrance with the caption, “This is honestly so demoralizing.”

“Getting really sad coming to work and seeing this,” read another caption on the video.

We’ve reached out to CityLux for comment on this latest incident.