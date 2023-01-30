Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

February is here, and it’s time to sing along with all your favourites!

Here are 10 great concerts happening in Vancouver this month, including Thomas Rhett, Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, The Flaming Lips, and more.

What: Five-time Grammy nominee Thomas Rhett is coming to Rogers Arena on his Bring The Bar To You Tour. Rhett’s five albums have produced over 20 charting singles on the Billboard Hot Country and Country Airplay charts. He has also written songs for In addition to much of his own material, Rhett has written singles for artists such as Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Chan Centre EXP welcomes acclaimed artists Saul Williams, Moor Mother, and Irreversible Entanglements for an exploration of Black Futures. The collaborative concert will interweave Afrofuturist currents within a continuum of Black music.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert Hall at Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: $13.50-$50, purchase online

What: Jazz Impresario Cory Weeds and Tim Reinert of Infidels Jazz team up to present a weekend-long celebration of emerging artists at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. Featuring acts such as alto saxophonist Jesse Davis with The Spike Wilner Trio, pianist Miki Yamanaka, and Lezlie Harrison & her group.

When: February 4 and 5, 2023

Time: All Day

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: $45-$60, plus weekend pass available. Purchase online

What: Some of Canada’s biggest musicians are coming to Vancouver this week for a free festival celebrating the ocean, and you can see them perform live at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is hosting the first Ocean Festival on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4. The family-friendly outdoor event features hands-on activities, storytelling and concerts on the main stage, and more.

When: February 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 8 pm (Friday), 12 to 8 pm (Saturday)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Rising indie star Samia brings her Honey Tour to Hollywood Theatre with special guest Tommy Lefroy. Her second studio album of the same name was released in late January and features the single “Mad At Me” with Papa Mbye.

When: February 24, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Songs of Freedom, a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The eleventh annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Louise Rose and Khari Wendell McClelland and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 10 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42 plus GST and Fees. Purchase online

What: Award-winning Canadian Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee joins the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Berlioz’s La mort de Cléopâtre. The event will also feature Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.

When: February 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $29.52, purchase online

What: Chart-topping singer-songwriter Steve Lacy brings his Give You The World Tour with special guest Fousheé to Vogue Theatre this month. Lacy was the guitarist of the alternative R&B band the Internet, and went viral on TikTok when his song “Bad Habit” was used in over 400,000 videos on the platform.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40, purchase online.

What: Fever’s “Candlelight” is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. Rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Iconic rockers The Flaming Lips are three-time Grammy Award winners and have also been nominated for a Tony Award for their song “Tomorrow Is” for the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. The Oklahoma City psychedelic rock band perform for two nights at Commodore Ballroom.

When: February 28 and March 1, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online