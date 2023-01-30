This huge Vancouver Super Bowl party features an all-you-can-eat game day buffet

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The matchup for Super Bowl LVII is set, which means it’s now time for you and your friends to make plans for the big game.

Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver has got you covered with its huge Super Sunday Watch Party on February 12 starting at 2 pm.

Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, or just tune in for all the epic commercials, in one of Downtown Vancouver’s finest venues. Oh, and have we mentioned the all-you-can-eat menu yet?

Guests will want to bring their appetite to Mansion as the acclaimed chefs will be serving up an unlimited game day menu with all of your favourites.

Chow down on chicken wings, in-house smoked brisket sliders, loaded nachos, and buffalo boneless fried chicken. There will even be a build-your-own hot dog station.

The 9,000-square-foot venue is a great place to watch the Super Bowl. Mansion’s massive screen is nearly 35 feet wide by 12 feet tall, and the venue is bringing in additional screens to ensure every seat can see all of the action.

Attendees can treat themselves to VIP bottle service and buckets of Heineken on special.

The players at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, won’t be the only ones winning on Sunday, February 12. Mansion has a pile of door prizes to give away including custom Heineken x Mansion items such as a barbeque, remote-controlled hummer cooler, beer pong table, and bean toss game set.

You’ll have the chance to win authentic NFL jerseys during the game and someone will go home with a huge 55-inch TV.

There will also be games and activities during Super Sunday at Mansion and a 50/50 draw with proceeds going to support BC Children’s Hospital.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite