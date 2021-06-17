The East Broadway campus of Vancouver Community College (VCC) will become a high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting on Monday, June 21.

Since last year, large tents in the parking lot of the campus at 1155 East Broadway have mainly served as a coronavirus testing centre, with relatively limited vaccination capacity.

But that is soon about to change to reflect accelerated vaccination priorities, especially with the provincial government’s accelerated timeline for second doses.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) announced this afternoon COVID-19 testing services will no longer be provided at this location starting on Saturday, June 19, as the number of tests conducted at the site has fallen significantly from an average of over 360 daily tests in November 2020 to under 150 daily tests in June 2021. This reflects the overall declining trend in confirmed coronavirus case numbers in Metro Vancouver and across BC.

Instead, the clinic space and resources under the large tents at the VCC parking lot will be completely rededicated to the mass vaccination effort. It is also conveniently located next to SkyTrain’s VCC-Clark Station.

The VCC site’s vaccination capacity will dramatically increase to 1,200 people per day. The clinic will operate 9 am to 7:30 pm daily.

As of today, under the limited vaccination operations, the VCC site has provided over 46,000 vaccines. In contrast, the mass vaccination clinic at Vancouver Convention Centre reached a milestone of over 100,000 vaccines on the week of May 26.

Moving forward, residents living in the jurisdiction of VCH who require a COVID-19 test are asked to go to one of four other testing centres in Vancouver:

Three Bridges Test Collection Centre: 1128 Hornby Street

1128 Hornby Street Honoria Conway at St. Vincent’s parking lot: 700 block of West 33rd Avenue, entrance off West 33rd Avenue by Heather Street

700 block of West 33rd Avenue, entrance off West 33rd Avenue by Heather Street REACH Urgent Primary Care Centre: 1145 Commercial Drive

1145 Commercial Drive City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre: 1290 Hornby Street

Here is the full list of mass vaccination clinics in Vancouver: