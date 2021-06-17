Lower Mainland construction workers can "skip the line" for vaccine on select dates

Construction workers in the Lower Mainland who have not already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can use the “fast lane” without any government pre-registration on select dates at several vaccination centres over the coming weeks.

This initiative is open to construction workers within the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

Workers can simply show up anytime between 1:30 and 4:30 pm on five select dates — June 24, 25, and 30, and July 8 and 9 — at any of the three participating locations:

Italian Cultural Centre (3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver)

Christine Sinclair Community Centre (3713 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby)

Abbotsford Ag Rec (32470 Haida Drive, Building 1, Abbotsford)

Individuals are asked to wear their hard hat, or bring their site access card or any other construction identification. Government identification or a provincial health number is not necessary, but bringing it would speed up the vaccination process.

“Our workforce has done a phenomenal job of keeping safe during the pandemic, and after a long day on the job site it can be hard to prioritize getting your vaccine scheduled when you get home,” said Chris Atchison, president of the BC Construction Association.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for workers to keep themselves, their families and their sites safe, and are appreciative of the efforts made by the Fraser and Vancouver Coast Health to accommodate our essential workforce.”

This is a pilot project, with the locations selected for their high proximity to a high density of workers and construction sites.

With over 240,000 workers, the construction industry is the largest employer in BC’s goods sector.