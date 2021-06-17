BC continues to trend in the right direction in the fight against COVID-19, but also when it comes to the first dose of the vaccine.

In a joint statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, they noted that BC ranks among the highest in the world when it comes to first doses administered.

“British Columbia has some of the highest levels of immunization for Dose 1 in the world – something we can be incredibly proud of – and we have the ability to push that even higher,” reads the statement.

They outlined that as of June 16th, 76.3% of all adults and 74.3% of people over 12 have received a first dose.

BC had a slow launch when it came to immunizations, thanks mostly in part to the amount of vaccine shipments the province was receiving.

The statement included a reminder that vaccines are the key to COVID-19 freedom in the province.

“Getting fully immunized is the best way for us to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It is how we protect our family and friends, the people at our favourite store or local theatre, as well as the communities we want to visit this summer.”

Canada as a country now leads the world in first-doses administered.