Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in September
Fall into funny this September!
Whether you’re looking for stand-up, improv, or hilarious storytelling, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver this month. Check out Iliza, Vancouver Improv Fest, and more!
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
Iliza
What: Just For Laughs presents Iliza and her Back In Action tour at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The Spenser Confidential and Pieces of a Woman star was the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has recorded five comedy specials for Netflix.
When: September 16, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Bert Kreischer
What: Stand-up star Bert Kreischer brings The Berty Boy Tour Relapse to Vancouver for four shows in September. Kreischer has recorded comedy specials for Showtime, Comedy Central and Netflix. He is also the producer and host of the weekly comedy podcast Bertcast on the All Things Comedy network.
When: September 9 and 10, 2022
Time: 7 pm and 9 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
The Lab at The Improv Centre
What: Improvisers take comedy to the next level in the Improv Centre’s weekly Lab show. The performers choose what they want to do onstage, and the audience provides suggestions to set off the fun.
When: Every Thursday
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online
Vancouver Fringe Festival 2022
What: Vancouver Fringe Festival returns with over 70 acts in 2022, including a variety of hilarious comedy acts that you won’t want to miss. From TJ Dawe’s Blueberries are Assholes to Megan Milton’s Free Kittens, Monster Theatre’s Juliet: A Revenge Comedy and lots more, there’s something for all theatregoers to laugh at in September during the festival.
When: September 8 to 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online
The Sunday Service
What: The Sunday Service is an award-winning improv comedy troupe that has performed together since 2005. Head down to the Fox Cabaret to wrap up your weekends with a night of laughter. Each show will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions, and you never know when a surprise guest may show up to join in.
When: Every Sunday
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20, purchase online
Dara Ó Briain
What: Acclaimed Irish stand-up comedian and TV presenter Dara Ó Briain has hosted shows such as Mock the Week, The Panel, and Robot Wars. He also currently hosts Comedy Central’s hit gameshow Blockbusters and performs in Vancouver at the Vogue Theatre on September 3
When: September 3, 2022
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $45.50, purchase online
Debra DiGiovanni
What: Debra DiGiovanni is a three-time winner of Best Female Stand-Up at the Canadian Comedy Awards. She has performed on Conan, was a regular on Much Music’s Video On Trial, was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and competed on Last One Laughing Canada on Amazon Prime Video Canada. Features special guests Ola Dada and Steev Letts, and host Chris Griffin.
When: September 22, 2022
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online
Vancouver Improv Festival 2022
What: Check out performances by 16 groups from around the world, as well as interactive workshops and an opening night celebration at the 2022 Vancouver Improv Festival. Featuring headliners Broke Gravy from Portland, Hot Snack from Vancouver, and the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America.
When: September 13 to 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: The Cultch – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver, Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Gareth Reynolds
What: Gareth Reynolds is co-host of the popular podcast The Dollop, which boasts over five million downloads every month. He has written on Arrested Development, Flaked and Hoops for Netflix, and his debut stand–up album Riddled With Disease topped the Billboard charts.
When: September 23, 2022
Time: Doors 7:15 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Purchase online
Random Tandem: An Improv Jam Show!
What: Random Tandem creates unique comedy duos at Havana Theatre during a fun improv jam show. Improvisers are encouraged to come and put their name into the bucket to perform onstage with experienced comedians. And guests are also welcome to sit back and enjoy the show.
When: September 17, 2022
Time: 10 pm
Where: Havana Theatre – 1214 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online