Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in May

Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!

The nights may be getting warmer, but the laughs are getting even hotter as Spring rolls on!

Here is our rundown of 10 great comedy events taking place this May, including Just for Laughs Vancouver, Kate Quigley and more.

What: Just for Laughs Vancouver will take place from May 25 to 29 at various venues around the city. The festival delivers some of the biggest names in comedy, including Maria Bamford, Roy Wood Jr., Joel Kim Booster, The Best of the West series, and more.

When: May 25 to 29, 2022, plus additional dates

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online

You might also like: Eureka: Science World After Dark returns for an adults-only night next month

Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in May

Warriors celebrate First Nations Night with special logo designed by Heiltsuk artist

What: Canadian magic titans Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay team up for a special magic and comedy show at the Rio Theatre. The duo created and starred in the show Big Trick Energy on Netflix, with Barker also being known for fooling Penn & Teller and Ramsay boasting over 6M subscribers on YouTube. Expect an evening of magic, hilarious stories, and more surprises.

When: May 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department brings together award-winning improvisers for an interactive night of laughs at The Park Pub in Vancouver’s West End. The comics have been seen on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and CBC, with performances at comedy festivals such as Just For Laughs, BumberShoot, and San Francisco Improv festival under their belt.

When: Every Thursday starting on May 5, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Best Western Plus Sands 1755 Davie Street Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: Left Field Comedy – Jeff Cooper, Claire Marie, William Vaughan and Jalen Saip – present a night of improv and stand-up at Cafe Deux Soleils on May 6. Provide the comics with your suggestions and you may see them turned into live scenes onstage.

When: May 6, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Cafe Deux Soleils – 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 at the door

What: Scotty Aceman and Rise of the Comics present the grand finale of a massive stand-up comedy competition. The top six finalists will perform for the audience at the Norman Rothstein Theatre and celebrity judges for the opportunity to be crowned The NEXT Champion.

When: May 7, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Norman Rothstein Theatre – 950 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, purchase online

What: Katie-Ellen Humphries (The Lady Show, The Debaters) presents a weekly stand-up showcase at Hero’s Welcome on Main Street. Every Monday will see a new lineup of talented local, national and international stand-ups as well as drink specials from the bar.

When: Every Monday

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hero’s Welcome – 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10, purchase online

What: Comedy legend John Cleese (Monty Python, A Fish Called Wanda, Shrek) brings his all-new An Evening of Exceptional Silliness to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on May 17. Cleese will share stories from his life and career while musing on the world.

When: May 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $85, purchase online

What: Comedy Here Often? and Funny 1040 partner to present a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Hollywood Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival). It features Irene Tu (SF Sketchfest), Andrea Jin (JUNO nominee) and Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia).

When: May 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $28.88 plus fees, purchase online

What: Rick Mercer hosts Comedy Night In Canada with acclaimed stand-ups Dave Merheje, Eman El-Husseini, and Ivan Decker along for the Canada-wide tour. The Just for Laughs tour stops in Vancouver on May 21.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Stand-up comic, host, and actress Kate Quigley is performing a series of shows at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy in New West this month. Quigley has appeared on shows like The Office, The Josh Wolf Show, and The Megan Mullaly Show.

When: May 26 to 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online