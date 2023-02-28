Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in March

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fill your March with mirth by adding a hilarious show to your schedule.

Here are 10 comedy events to check out in Vancouver this month, including Ronny Chieng, Bianca Del Rio, and more.

What: David Spade was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, and starred in many memorable films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups. The Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement star is bringing his Catch Me Inside stand-up tour to Vancouver for two shows this month.

When: March 30 and 31, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $52 plus fees, purchase online

What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience shouts, “stop!” The lineup for March includes Gina Harms, Randee Neumeyer, Chris Griffin, Aaron Arya, and Nathan Hare.

When: March 24, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Dolly Disco — 713 E Hasting Street (Alley Entry), Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Amber Harper-Young has performed all around the globe and was a finalist in the BC’s Funniest Female competition. She has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and many more. Harper-Young can also be heard on the Just for Laughs Originals BC Vol. 5 recording.

When: March 17 and 18, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay what you can, suggested $10. Purchase online

What: Trixx has a stacked comedy resume, including winning the Boston Comedy Festival, World Series of Comedy, and the Just for Laughs’ JFL42 Big Break Competition throughout his career. The stand-up comedian has performed on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, at Jamaica Comedy Festival and New York Comedy Festival.

When: March 10 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Tickets start from $17 to $24, purchase online

What: Award-winning comedian Ed Hill presents a Vancouver preview of his next show, Stupid Ed, at Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery. Stupid Ed is described as a show comprised of introspections of Hill’s relationships with the female figures in his life.

Hill has appeared on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live and Fox’s Laughs and has performed at JFL Northwest, Comedy Masala in Singapore and Live Comedy Club in Taiwan. His first comedy special is titled Candy & Smiley and is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

When: March 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery — 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase tickets online

What: The Improv Centre’s House Teams step into the spotlight for two shows on Granville Island. Catch the rising stars in The Tenured Leftovers, Scram!, Seven Kids in a Trench Coat, and Snack Table during the Sunday showcases.

When: March 19 and 26, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Ugandan-born comic Arthur Simeon has been featured on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud and The Debaters. The Toronto-based comedian has been invited to perform at the Just For Laughs comedy festival eight times and has also appeared on CBC Television, HBO and the Comedy Network. Hosted by Chris Griffin.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Laugh Track Comedy Club – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department presents a brand-new show every Saturday night at The Park Pub. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 8 pm

Where: Best Western Plus Sands — 1755 Davie Street Vancouver

Cost: $24.89, purchase online

What: Hosts Jill Lockley and Allie Entwistle present a showcase of duo sketch comedy at Little Mountain Gallery. Sidekicks feature pairs of Vancouver’s hilarious comedians, and no two shows are alike.

When: March 3, 2023

Time: 9:15 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online