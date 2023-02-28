Arts Club Theatre Company unveils exciting lineup for 60th anniversary season

The largest theatre company in western Canada is celebrating its diamond anniversary this year, and it has revealed the lineup for its upcoming season.
Arts Club Theatre Company is celebrating its 60th season starting this September, and its directors are excited for theatre-goers to see what’s in store at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, the Granville Island Stage, and the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre.
The fun starts this September at the company’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. The Arts Club will be co-producing the horror musical favourite Little Shop of Horrors with the Citadel Theatre.
“The Arts Club has a history—and a future—of never being content with the status quo and of always striving forward from its founding to today,” said Ashlie Corcoran, Arts Club Theatre Company’s artistic director, in a release. “As we approach our 60 years of existence, our goal is for each show to deepen our commitment to artists in our province, highlight conscious eclecticism, aim for the highest levels of artistic excellence, and reflect our community’s diversity.”
The lineup for the Stanley Series also includes Elf: The Musical, a holiday delight based on the hit film; a co-production with Canadian Stage of Choir Boy, the Tony Award–nominated coming-of-age tale; Red Velvet spotlighting the true story of Ira Aldridge, the first Black actor to play Othello in London; and the romantic musical comedy classic Guys & Dolls.
Theatre lovers will want to visit Arts Club’s Granville Island Stage for the return of Mom’s the Word: Talkin’ Turkey by Vancouver-based Mom’s the Word Collective, the Father Tartuffe: A First Nation Misadventure, a side-splitting comedy co-produced with Touchstone Theatre; Sexy Laundry, a heartfelt romantic comedy by Vancouver playwright Michele Riml; and Ring of Fire, which tells Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story through his iconic music.
And audiences will want to make plans to visit the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre for a number of shows next season, including the world premiere of Vancouver-based playwright Christine Quintana’s Someone Like You, a millennial take on Cyrano de Bergerac; a deep dive into the small joys of being human in Every Brilliant Thing; and the Canadian premiere of Cambodian Rock Band, a mesmerizing story about the power of music and the resiliency of family.
“Over the next 60 years, we will continue to support the development of local theatrical voices while also strengthening the Arts Club’s reputation as a nationally renowned theatre company that deeply and richly engages with its community,” said Peter Cathie White, Arts Club Executive Director.
“With artistic visioning, organizational readiness, and financial stability working hand in hand, the Arts Club’s position as the principal gathering place for participation in the arts in Vancouver—for audiences, artists, and the community at large—will continue to flourish.”
