Arts Club Theatre Company unveils exciting lineup for 60th anniversary season

The largest theatre company in western Canada is celebrating its diamond anniversary this year, and it has revealed the lineup for its upcoming season. Arts Club Theatre Company is celebrating its 60th season starting this September, and its directors are excited for theatre-goers to see what’s in store at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, the Granville Island Stage, and the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre. The fun starts this September at the company’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. The Arts Club will be co-producing the horror musical favourite Little Shop of Horrors with the Citadel Theatre. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arts Club Theatre Company (@theartsclub)

“The Arts Club has a history—and a future—of never being content with the status quo and of always striving forward from its founding to today,” said Ashlie Corcoran, Arts Club Theatre Company’s artistic director, in a release. “As we approach our 60 years of existence, our goal is for each show to deepen our commitment to artists in our province, highlight conscious eclecticism, aim for the highest levels of artistic excellence, and reflect our community’s diversity.”