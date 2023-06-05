10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows to check out in June

Get some laughs into your life to start the summer!
From Bill Nye to an improvised soap opera and more, here is our list of 10 great comedy events in Vancouver this June.
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
Maria Bamford
What: Emmy Award-nominated Maria Bamford will be taking the stage at the Rio Theatre on Tuesday, June 27 for two shows, and local comedy fans won’t want to miss seeing the legendary performer in person.
Bamford was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and is a past winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.
When: June 27, 2023
Time: 7 pm and 9 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $48, purchase online
Byron Bertram at Yuk Yuks Vancouver
What: Byron Bertram is a stand-up comic who has worked with Zach Galifianakis, Flight of the Concords, Eddie Izzard, and more. The Britain’s Got Talent alum has appeared on Once Upon a Time, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Riverdale, and will perform two shows at Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver.
When: January 9 and 10, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Vancouver Northeast at Hastings Racecourse & Casino – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online
Her Ladyship Sketch Comedy
What: Her Ladyship presents a night of laughs with an all-woman sketch comedy group. The troupe aims to empower and enlighten women through theatre while also shining a hilarious light on the female-identifying experience.
When: June 9 and 10, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Festival House – 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $28 plus fees, purchase online
Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You! at The Improv Centre
What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.
Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.
Hump Day Happy Hour Comedy
What: Rawsome Comedy presents Hump Day Happy Hour, a weekly Wednesday night show with Vancouver comedians showcasing their newest and best jokes. There’s a new headliner and lineup each week, so head down for a mid-week laugh break.
When: Every Wednesday
Time: 7 pm and 9:15 pm
Where: 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10.50, purchase online
Wet Hot Soapy Summer
What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant is going to summer camp and the audience is invited along for the fun. The weekly improvised soap opera is set at Camp TIT (aka Tightrope Impro Theatre) and runs on Friday and Saturday nights.
When: Every Friday and Saturday until August 26, 2023
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20, purchase online
The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy!
What: Bill Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye. The event promises that it will be “an eye-opening, funny, informative, incredible evening.”
Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.
When: June 20, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online.
Instant Theatre’s Pop Up! Improv Comedy
What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a string of spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to China Cloud to inspire the show with your suggestions.
When: June 30, 2023
Time: 7 pm and 9 pm
Where: China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 online, $30 at the door. Purchase Online
That’s Gay! Comedy
What: That’s gay! comedy is a queer comedy showcase of some of Vancouver’s top stand-up and improv comedians. Everyone is invited to celebrate Pride month with a night of laughs with performers who just so happen to be a little (and sometimes a lot) queer.
When: June 23, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: $17-$19 plus fees. Purchase Online
Cool Fun – Stand-Up Comedy at the Anza Club
What: Vancouver comedians Amber Harper-Young and Dusty Searcy present a hilarious and unique line-up of local and touring comedians each month at the Anza. This month’s headliner is Julie Kim (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, writer for host Simu Liu at The Junos).
When: June 15, 2023
Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm
Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $13-$16plus fees, purchase online