10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows to check out in June

Tall Tales: The Quest is Up to You!

Get some laughs into your life to start the summer!

From Bill Nye to an improvised soap opera and more, here is our list of 10 great comedy events in Vancouver this June.

What: Emmy Award-nominated Maria Bamford will be taking the stage at the Rio Theatre on Tuesday, June 27 for two shows, and local comedy fans won’t want to miss seeing the legendary performer in person.

Bamford was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and is a past winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.

When: June 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $48, purchase online

What: Byron Bertram is a stand-up comic who has worked with Zach Galifianakis, Flight of the Concords, Eddie Izzard, and more. The Britain’s Got Talent alum has appeared on Once Upon a Time, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Riverdale, and will perform two shows at Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver.

When: January 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Vancouver Northeast at Hastings Racecourse & Casino – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: Her Ladyship presents a night of laughs with an all-woman sketch comedy group. The troupe aims to empower and enlighten women through theatre while also shining a hilarious light on the female-identifying experience.

When: June 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Festival House – 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $28 plus fees, purchase online

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: Rawsome Comedy presents Hump Day Happy Hour, a weekly Wednesday night show with Vancouver comedians showcasing their newest and best jokes. There’s a new headliner and lineup each week, so head down for a mid-week laugh break.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10.50, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant is going to summer camp and the audience is invited along for the fun. The weekly improvised soap opera is set at Camp TIT (aka Tightrope Impro Theatre) and runs on Friday and Saturday nights.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until August 26, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Bill Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye. The event promises that it will be “an eye-opening, funny, informative, incredible evening.”

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

When: June 20, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online.

What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a string of spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to China Cloud to inspire the show with your suggestions.

When: June 30, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 online, $30 at the door. Purchase Online

What: That’s gay! comedy is a queer comedy showcase of some of Vancouver’s top stand-up and improv comedians. Everyone is invited to celebrate Pride month with a night of laughs with performers who just so happen to be a little (and sometimes a lot) queer.

When: June 23, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $17-$19 plus fees. Purchase Online

What: Vancouver comedians Amber Harper-Young and Dusty Searcy present a hilarious and unique line-up of local and touring comedians each month at the Anza. This month’s headliner is Julie Kim (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, writer for host Simu Liu at The Junos).

When: June 15, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $13-$16plus fees, purchase online