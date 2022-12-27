Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in January

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Here are 10 comedy events in Vancouver this January that you need to check out, including Jim Gaffigan, Vancity Comedy Extravaganza, and more.

What: Six-time Grammy-nominated Jim Gaffigan is bringing his new Dark Pale tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Sunday, January 15.

The show is presented by Just For Laughs, and it’s a great opportunity to see the two-time New York Times best-selling author and three-time Emmy winner in person.

When: January 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 6 to 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm (Friday), 7 pm and 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Looking to start the new year with laughs? Check out Dino Archie and a stacked stand-up lineup at Vancity Comedy Extravaganza. The fourth edition of the all-star comedy showcase takes place on January 21, 2022, at the Vogue Theatre and features JUNO award winners, Just For Laughs veterans, and more.

When: January 21, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $26.50-$39.50, purchase online.

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents Gorilla Theatre, with improv comedians directing each other in scenes to prove they are the best director of the night.

The audience will decide whether the director deserves praise (a banana) or punishment (a forfeit) after each scene, and the comedian with the most bananas at the show’s end wins.

When: Every Friday starting January 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey on January 26 and Vancouver on January 27. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, The Seattle International Comedy Competition winner Damonde Tschritter, five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher, and three-time female comedian of the year and Video on Trial regular Debra DiGiovanni.

When: January 26, 2023 (Surrey), January 27, 2023 (Vancouver)

Time: 8 pm

Where: Main Stage At Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Yumi Nagashima has performed around the world, including for Comedy Central Asia and here at home for Just for Laughs Vancouver. She was a finalist in the 2016 and 2017 Yuk Off Competition and has appeared in TV shows such as HBO’s The Man in the High Castle.

When: January 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: Cabbage Roll Comedy at The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society features a rotating cast of Vancouver’s funniest comedians. January’s showcase includes headliner Simon King, Amber Harper-Young, Alistair Ogden, Cory Lupovici, Julie Kim, and Rory Dunn. Hosted by Rachel Schaefer.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society – 4015 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15, purchase online

What: Smut Slam, the adult-only storytelling open mic, was created by award-winning playwright, performer, sex activist, and educator Cameryn Moore. Consenting Slammers sign up at the event to tell a five-minute dirty story, based on real life. Celebrity judges will award the top three Slammers with a sack of sexy swag. The event is an open and inclusive event.

When: January 31, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant — 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $13.75, purchase online

What: NBC’s Last Comic Standing star Alingon Mitra has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central. He was named one of the “New Faces of Comedy” at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and performs at the Rio Theatre on January 20.

When: January 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm (sold out), 10:30 pm (late show)

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30-$35, purchase online