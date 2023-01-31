Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in February

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Laugh your way through the month of love!
Here are 10 great comedy events to check out in Vancouver this February, including Just For Laughs Vancouver, Valentine’s Comedy with Jokers Canada, and more.
Just For Laughs Vancouver
What: Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning to stages all over Vancouver this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.
Just For Laughs VANCOUVER in association with Sirius XM will take place from February 16 to 25, and fans of all things funny will have lots to enjoy over the 10 hilarious days. There will be star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv and sketch, and more.
When: February 16 to 25, 2023
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver
Tickets: On sale at jflvancouver.com
That’s gay! – a queer Valentine’s comedy show
What: That’s gay! presents a Valentine’s showcase of the city’s best queer improv and stand-up comedians. Everyone is welcome to enjoy performances by Em Cooper, Em Poulin, Joanne Tsung, improvisers from QueerProv, and host Erin Purghart.
When: February 11, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: KW Production Studio #10 – 111 Hastings Street West, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $23 plus fees. Purchase online.
Andrew Packer: Ice Ice Baby Tour
What: A rising Canadian comedy star with over half a billion worldwide views on TikTok is bringing his new tour to Vancouver next month.
Andrew Packer’s Ice Ice Baby Tour is happening at The MOTN comedy club in East Vancouver. The chilly comedy tour name refers to the popular ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos that Packer is known for.
When: February 15, 2023
Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Valentine’s Comedy with Jokers Canada at The Roxy and The Rec Room
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. Laugh your way into love with special Valentine’s Day comedy shows at The Roxy and The Rec Room.
Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
When: February 14, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm (The Roxy), Doors 6 pm, Show 7 pm (The Rec Room)
Where: The Roxy Cabaret – 932 Granville Street Vancouver | The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby
Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, purchase online for The Roxy and The Rec Room
K Trevor Wilson
What: Fan favourite K Trevor Wilson has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, and Amazon’s LOL: Last One Laughing. The star from Crave TV’s Letterkenny performs at House of Comedy for three shows in February.
When: February 16, 17 and 18, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday) 7:30 pm and 9:45 am (Friday), 7 pm and 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Lewis Black
What: Grammy Award winner Lewis Black is the longest-running contributor to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. His comedy specials have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix, and he has also written three best-selling books. The King of the Rant will be at the Vogue Theatre this month.
When: February 4, 2023
Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $34.50, purchase online
Single, Not Single at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 3 to 25, 2023
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 to $32, purchase online]
A Live Comedy Album Taping with Bobby Warrener
What: Bobby Warrener has performed at Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and more. He invites local comedy fans to join him for an intimate evening of great stand-up as he tapes his next comedy album at The MOTN. Featuring a variety of special guests.
When: February 11, 2023
Time: 7 pm and 9 pm
Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online.
Best of the West at Just For Laughs Vancouver
What: Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent. Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won Juno Awards, and have their own specials air on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.
Fans of homegrown comedians will want to get tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver, happening from February 16 to 25 at venues all over the city.
When: February 16 to 25, 2023
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online at jflvancouver.com
Cool Fun – Stand-Up Comedy at the Anza Club
What: Vancouver comedians Amber Harper-Young and Dusty Searcy present a hilarious and unique line-up of local and touring comedians each month at the ANZA. The inaugural show on February 16 is headlined by Aaron Read (The Sunday Service).
When: The third Tuesday of every month starting on February 16, 2023
Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm
Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door plus fees, purchase online