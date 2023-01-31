Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Laugh your way through the month of love!

Here are 10 great comedy events to check out in Vancouver this February, including Just For Laughs Vancouver, Valentine’s Comedy with Jokers Canada, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning to stages all over Vancouver this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.

Just For Laughs VANCOUVER in association with Sirius XM will take place from February 16 to 25, and fans of all things funny will have lots to enjoy over the 10 hilarious days. There will be star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv and sketch, and more.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale at jflvancouver.com

You might also like: Over 20 Best of the West comedy shows to see at Just for Laughs Vancouver

This huge Vancouver Super Bowl party features an all-you-can-eat game day buffet

World's oldest Mariachi Band returns to Vancouver this spring

What: That’s gay! presents a Valentine’s showcase of the city’s best queer improv and stand-up comedians. Everyone is welcome to enjoy performances by Em Cooper, Em Poulin, Joanne Tsung, improvisers from QueerProv, and host Erin Purghart.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: KW Production Studio #10 – 111 Hastings Street West, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $23 plus fees. Purchase online.

What: A rising Canadian comedy star with over half a billion worldwide views on TikTok is bringing his new tour to Vancouver next month.

Andrew Packer’s Ice Ice Baby Tour is happening at The MOTN comedy club in East Vancouver. The chilly comedy tour name refers to the popular ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos that Packer is known for.

When: February 15, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

Valentine’s Comedy with Jokers Canada at The Roxy and The Rec Room

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. Laugh your way into love with special Valentine’s Day comedy shows at The Roxy and The Rec Room.

Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm (The Roxy), Doors 6 pm, Show 7 pm (The Rec Room)

Where: The Roxy Cabaret – 932 Granville Street Vancouver | The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, purchase online for The Roxy and The Rec Room

What: Fan favourite K Trevor Wilson has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, and Amazon’s LOL: Last One Laughing. The star from Crave TV’s Letterkenny performs at House of Comedy for three shows in February.

When: February 16, 17 and 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday) 7:30 pm and 9:45 am (Friday), 7 pm and 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Grammy Award winner Lewis Black is the longest-running contributor to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. His comedy specials have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix, and he has also written three best-selling books. The King of the Rant will be at the Vogue Theatre this month.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $34.50, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 3 to 25, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $32, purchase online]

What: Bobby Warrener has performed at Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and more. He invites local comedy fans to join him for an intimate evening of great stand-up as he tapes his next comedy album at The MOTN. Featuring a variety of special guests.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online.

What: Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent. Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won Juno Awards, and have their own specials air on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.

Fans of homegrown comedians will want to get tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver, happening from February 16 to 25 at venues all over the city.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online at jflvancouver.com

What: Vancouver comedians Amber Harper-Young and Dusty Searcy present a hilarious and unique line-up of local and touring comedians each month at the ANZA. The inaugural show on February 16 is headlined by Aaron Read (The Sunday Service).

When: The third Tuesday of every month starting on February 16, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door plus fees, purchase online