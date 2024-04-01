10 hilarious Vancouver comedy events happening in April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Keep the fun and funny times going this springtime!

Here are 10 great comedy events to check out in Vancouver in April. There’s Jo Koy, Hot Mess Improv, Bianca Del Rio, and more to tickle your funny bone.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Jo Koy has had six comedy specials released by Comedy Central and Netflix, was a frequent panellist on Chelsea Lately, and starred in the film Easter Sunday. The Golden Globes host comes to Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 7.

When: April 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

You might also like: International burlesque stars set to dazzle Vancouver fans this week

Millions of tulips will burst into colour at new festival near Harrison Hot Springs

Country superstar Sam Hunt is bringing his new summer tour to Vancouver

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Burnaby’s The Rec Room on April 10, Vancouver’s The Roxy on April 17, Burnaby’s Grand Villa on April 18, and West Vancouver’s Kay Meek Arts Centre on April 19.

When: Various dates

Time: 8 pm

Where: Various theatres in Vancouver, Burnaby, and West Vancouver

Cost: From $23.76 to $33.30; purchase online

What: Canadian Comedy Award winner and 2024 Juno nominee Graham Clark performs 24 hours of stand-up with the help of some hilarious comedians to help Little Mountain Gallery reopen its Gastown home at 110 Water Street.

Partial proceeds from the mirth-filled marathon will be donated to WISH Vancouver, a charity dedicated to helping women engaged in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade with their health, safety, and overall well-being.

When: April 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm to 7 pm, 24 hours

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 195 E 26th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees for general admission, $5 plus fees for accessible tickets. Purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents Hot Mess Improv, based on Gorilla Theatre by Keith Johnstone. Cheer on the improv comedians as they lead each other in scenes to prove they are the best director of the night.

The audience will decide whether the director deserves points or punishment after each scene, with one comedian being crowned the big winner.

When: Every Friday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online

What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. The Roanoke, Virginia-born comic has performed across North America and returns to Yuk Yuk’s in Surrey for another side-splitting show.

When: April 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $40.25 plus tax; purchase online

What: Instant Theatre and yamjam team up for an improv jam showcase at the Slice of Life Art Gallery in East Vancouver. Interested audience members will even have a chance to join the fun onstage, so be prepared to join the fun.

When: April 19, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Slice of Life Art Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees; purchase online

What: Bianca Del Rio, Season 6 winner from RuPaul’s Drag Race, is coming to Vancouver with the Dead Inside tour. Get ready for an evening of stories, comedy and more from everyone’s favourite “clown in a gown.”

When: April 9, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by audiences’ suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory, and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Trixx has a stacked comedy resume, including winning the Boston Comedy Festival, World Series of Comedy, and the Just for Laughs’ JFL42 Big Break Competition throughout his career. The stand-up comedian has performed on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, at Jamaica Comedy Festival, and New York Comedy Festival.

When: April 18 to 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Tickets start from $18 to $25.50; purchase online

What: Colin Cowan (JFL, This Is That, The Second City) curates and hosts this monthly stand-up show at China Cloud. This month features headliner Ryan Williams alongside Mufaro Mbudzi, Nicole Tanner, and Ben Fawcett.

When: April 12, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees; purchase online