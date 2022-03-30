April is officially Sikh Heritage Month in BC, and for the first time in three years, it will be commemorated with a series of live events around Metro Vancouver.

Sikh Heritage Month is organized by Sikh Heritage BC (SHBC), a collective that celebrates and explores the rich history of Sikhs across the province. Founded in 2018, the registered society brings the Sikh community and neighbouring communities together to help each other prosper, learn, and grow.

The theme of this year’s Sikh Heritage Month is “Sat Sri Akaal.” According to SHBC Education Director Jasleen Kaur Sidhu, the phrase is a popular greeting among Sikhs.

“In addition, the phrase ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akaal,’ is used as a rallying cry to bring people together, whether it be for a specific cause or during times of war or turmoil. After two years of virtual celebrations, we want this theme to signal that Sikh Heritage Month BC is back,” said Sidhu in an interview with Daily Hive.

Those interested in learning more about the history and meaning of “Sat Sri Akaal” are invited to join SHBC and Gurmat Center for an interactive talk at Gurdwara Sahib Kalgidhar Darbar in Abbotsford on Sunday, April 24 at 5:30 pm.

Other events during Sikh Heritage Month 2022 include an immersive installation that invites guests to explore a “typical” Sikh-Punjabi home, a Gurdwara tour and Shastar exhibit, and an art fair and paint night.

According to Sidhu, Sikh Heritage Month is an opportunity for everyone to discover the rich and diverse roles that the community has played in the building of the province.

“Sikhs have been in BC for over 100 years and have contributed to the economic, social, and cultural fabric of the province,” said Sidhu. “Sikh Heritage Month is an opportunity for all people, irrespective of race, culture, religion, etc., to come together to learn about one of the more visible minority groups in Canada.

“We all have a shared history. Every community has a unique experience in this province, and we all have something to learn from each other.”

Sikh Heritage Month 2022 Gala

What: Guests of this invite-only event will enjoy live musical performances and delicious food while helping to recognize SHBC’s scholarship recipients and celebrate three “Community Changemakers.”

When: April 2, 2022

Time: 2 pm

Where: Surrey City Hall — 13450 104 Ave, Surrey

What: Guests are invited to explore a “typical” Sikh-Punjabi home to discover the importance of a physical place and its spiritual role. The semi-guided immersive experience features a series of rooms and prompts curated and produced by local artists. A virtual version of True Home will also be offered.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and at Hubcast Studios – Surrey 8240 188 St, Surrey

Cost: By Donation

When: April 10, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Livestreamed on Sikhheritagebc.ca

When: April 15, 2022

Time: 5 to 8:30 pm

Where: Gobind Sarvar School – 8820 168 St, Surrey

Cost: By Donation

What: Guests are invited to learn all about this year’s Sikh Heritage Month’s theme, “Sat Sri Akaal.” Special guest Bhai Gurkeerat Singh Ji will give a talk on the history, meaning, and usage of the term, pulling from various resources. Presented by Gurmat Center of Abbotsford.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 7 pm

Where: Gurdwara Sahib Kalgidhar Darbar – 30640 Blueridge Drive, Abbotsford

Cost: By Donation

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Dasmesh Gurmat Academy – #104 – 12885 85 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: By Donation

What: This SHBC event is an opportunity to tour a local gurdwara and discover the significance that it has for members of the Sikh faith. SHBC representatives will guide visitors through the experience and answer any questions that might arise. Guests are invited to take part in langar, a free communal meal, during the event. Then they can explore the Shastar exhibit to learn about the historic Sikh artifacts.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 5 pm

Where: Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar – 347 Wood St, New Westminster

Cost: By Donation