Vancouver could be colder than Toronto next week thanks to polar vortex

Get out your toques; a polar vortex is making its presence known, and Vancouver is expected to get a blast of cold weather next week, possibly making it colder than Toronto.

According to The Weather Network forecast, next Friday, things could feel as cold as -9˚C in the day, with overnight temperatures dropping down to -13˚C.

Things in Toronto aren’t looking as chilly, as The Weather Network predicts temperatures will feel like -3˚C at their coldest and -4˚C overnight.

Vancouver could also be hit with 1-3 cm of snow next Thursday.

Things will start to progressively cool down daily until we reach our coldest point in January next Friday. While it’s less accurate, the 14-day forecast suggests things will begin to heat up again after that.

While El Niño has been to blame for the unseasonably warm weather we’ve seen so far this winter, it will be bested by this polar vortex.

It was so warm that, according to YVR Weather Records, last month tied for first place for the warmest December in recorded history for Vancouver.

Though places like Toronto are also affected by the polar vortex, places in the west, like Vancouver, are expected to be colder, while the east is expected to trend closer to seasonal.

How are you going to cozy up when it gets chilly next week?