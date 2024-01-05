Sea to Sky snowstorm could finally bring powder to Whistler

A snowfall warning for the Sea to Sky region is set to make driving treacherous Friday, but the storm should finally bring some much-needed white stuff for skiers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says 20 centimetres of snow is set to fall on the Sea to Sky Highway between noon and the early hours of Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts are expected to be slightly less in Whistler itself — about 15 centimetres.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency says in its warning. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

The approaching frontal system is expected to ease after midnight on Saturday morning, so those who want a safe drive to Whistler are better off staying home Friday and going up Saturday.

This hasn’t been a great year for ski conditions at either Whistler-Blackcomb or the local Metro Vancouver hills, with skiers sharing images of grass and dirt making up the most of lower mountain trails. In late December, it was so rainy at Whistler that one person advised skiers and boarders were better off bringing their swim shorts.

Perhaps this snowstorm will bring better conditions this weekend.