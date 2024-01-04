Here we snow: Looming Vancouver cold snap could bring more than frigid temperatures

Metro Vancouver residents may not have had snow this Christmas, but a looming cold snap could bring flurries to Vancouver within the next week.

Over the last week, temperatures have been hovering in the single digits but well above freezing; however, that’ll change by next Thursday.

Overnight lows are expected to hit temperatures of -4˚C, with daytime lows expected to feel like -2˚C. The Weather Network suggests with those frigid temps, we could also see 1-3 cm of snow.

The cold snap forecast for Vancouver brings good news to nearby ski slopes that have been begging for snow, with some resorts literally writing letters to Mother Nature. Based on the forecast, Mother Nature has heard the call.

Before the winter weather arrives, there’ll be more rain, with up to 35 mm expected in Vancouver tomorrow.

For the slopes, The Weather Network suggests they could see more than 30 cm of snow accumulating by this weekend.

“A couple of systems are expected early or mid-next week. There is the potential for a significant system around Tuesday. Snow levels will be quite low at the start, so we are watching for the chance for some wet snow across the lower terrain near the coast Sunday night or Monday,” The Weather Network says.

The 14-day forecast expects more snow, up to 5 cm of it, as we hit the midpoint of January.