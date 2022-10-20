How Vancouver neighbourhoods changed their vote in the 2022 election

Although overall turnout was slightly lower than the previous election, some Vancouver neighbourhoods in the Westside and areas known to have larger Asian ethnic populations generally saw a bigger turnout in the 2022 civic election compared to four years ago.

Moreover, not only did some voting stations see a higher turnout, they appeared to have flipped their vote from various other parties in the 2018 election towards Ken Sim and his ABC Vancouver party, based on Daily Hive Urbanized’s preliminary analysis of the City of Vancouver’s data dump of the official 2022 civic election results on Wednesday afternoon.

With that said, it should also be noted that there are a range of factors that impact the differences between 2022 and 2018, including slight changes to general election day voting locations, the expansion of advance voting locations with fewer advance voting days, and the introduction of mail-in voting.

Outgoing Mayor Kennedy Stewart of the Forward Together party won 49,593 votes in 2022 — nearly the same number as the 49,705 votes he won in 2018. In contrast, Mayor-elect Sim won 85,732 votes, which represents a 76% increase from his total of 48,748 in 2018.

Sim won 51% of the total vote in 2022, and 28% in 2018. On the other hand, Stewart won 29% of the vote in 2022, and 28.7% in 2018.

As for how the neighbourhoods and voting locations were conquered in 2022, Sim won 56 voting locations against Stewart’s 25 locations.

Sim swept most of Vancouver’s geographical areas, including nearly all of the low-density suburban communities outside of the Metro Core (downtown Vancouver and Central Broadway) and even won a handful of voting stations within the downtown Vancouver peninsula. Stewart topped Sim in most voting locations within the Metro Core, as well as Grandview-Woodland, but did not gain any traction in the southern two-thirds geographical areas of the city.

Sim saw a far stronger showing in both advance voting and mail-in voting. For mail-in voting, Sim led by 3,249 votes (53%) versus Stewart’s 3,249 votes (32%).

Here is just a sample of the interesting voting location result differences on general civic election day:

Sunset Community Centre 2022: 2,144 total votes Stewart: 392 Sim: 1,369 2018: 1,984 total votes Stewart: 432 Sim: 634 Note: This location is in an area with significant visible minority populations.

David Thompson Secondary School 2022: 1,750 total votes Stewart: 250 Sim: 1,254 2018: 1,376 total votes Stewart: 218 Sim: 527 Note: This location is in an area with significant visible minority populations.

John Norquay Elementary School 2022: 1,583 total votes Stewart: 373 Sim: 921 2018: 1,137 total votes Stewart: 311 Sim: 274 Note: This location is in an area with significant visible minority populations.

Kitsilano Neighbourhood House 2022: 1,170 total votes Stewart: 469 Hardwick: 232 Sim: 353 2018: This voting location did not exist four years ago. Note: This voting location is located within very close proximity to the controversial Arbutus supportive housing project and near the controversial Broadway Plan area.

Seaforth Armoury 2022: 1,537 total votes Stewart: 541 Hardwick: 299 Sim: 540 2018: This voting location did not exist four years ago. Note: Located within the controversial Broadway Plan area, and near the Senakw development site.

Lord Tennyson Elementary School 2022: 1,368 total votes Stewart: 477 Hardwick: 266 Sim: 500 2018: 1,274 total votes Stewart: 389 Hardwick: n/a Sim: 275 Note: This Kitsilano voting location is located within the controversial Broadway Plan area, and in very close proximity to the controversial Arbutus supportive housing project.

Kitsilano War Memorial Community Centre 2022: 1,657 total votes Stewart: 499 Hardwick: 362 Sim: 686 2 018: 1,839 total votes Stewart: 491 Hardwick: n/a Sim: 549 Note: This Kitsilano voting location is located near the controversial Broadway Plan area and the Arbutus supportive housing proejct.

Kerrisdale Community Centre 2022: 2,138 total votes Stewart: 408 Sim: 1,315 2018: 1,947 total votes Stewart: 364 Sim: 861 Note: Westside neighbourhoods are typically a stronghold for centrist/centre right candidates.

Crosstown Elementary School 2022: 723 total votes Stewart: 218 Sim: 371 2018: 1,148 total votes Stewart: 387 Sim: 210 Note: Located in close proximity to Chinatown and Downtown Eastside.

Coal Harbour Community Centre 2022: 1,345 total votes Stewart: 349 Sim: 746 2018: 1,186 total votes Stewart: 273 Sim: 402 Note: This is the precise location of the controversial new social housing and elementary school building, as an expansion of Coal Harbour Community Centre.



Top 5 advance voting locations for Ken Sim (ABC Vancouver)

Advance — Kerrisdale Community Centre: 4,064 votes (75%) Advance — Killarney Community Centre: 2,903 votes (73%) Advance — Roundhouse Community Centre: 2,797 votes (63%) Advance — Dunbar Community Centre: 2,763 votes (68%) Advance — Kitsilano War Memorial Community Centre: 2,473 votes (48%)

Top 10 general election day voting locations for Ken Sim (ABC Vancouver)

Sunset Community Centre: 1,369 votes (64%) Kerrisdale Community Centre: 1,315 votes (62%) Roundhouse Community Centre: 1,264 votes (59%) David Thompson Secondary School: 1,254 votes (59%) Killarney Community Centre: 1,220 votes (69%) Collingwood Neighbourhood House: 1,142 votes (51%) Kensington Community Centre: 1,135 votes (62%) Marpole-Oakridge Community Centre: 1,053 votes (68%) Chef Maquinna Elementary School: 980 votes (62%) Dunbar Community Centre: 947 votes (59%)

Top 5 advance voting locations for Kennedy Stewart (Forward Together)

Advance — Mount Pleasant Community Centre: 1,452 votes (32%) Advance — West End Community Centre: 1,418 votes (33%) Advance — Trout Lake Community Centre: 1,257 votes (39%) Advance — Kitsilano War Memorial Community Centre: 1,180 votes (23%) Advance — Britannia Community Services Centre: 1,150 votes (56%)

Top 10 general election day voting locations for Kennedy Stewart (Forward Together)