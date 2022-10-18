NewsPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

"Glad you're gone": Harsh reaction to Kennedy Stewart's Twitter goodbye

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 18 2022, 6:58 pm
"Glad you're gone": Harsh reaction to Kennedy Stewart's Twitter goodbye
Forward Together Mayor Kennedy Stewart at a Senakw event. (Forward Together)

After a wild election campaign that saw Vancouver elect a brand new mayor in Ken Sim, Kennedy Stewart said goodbye to the Twitterverse, and the reaction was pretty harsh.

In his goodbye tweet, former mayor Stewart thanked all the citizens who participated in the 2022 municipal election, including voters, candidates, volunteers, campaign teams, election staff and even the media.

He also graciously wished Sim the best for the next four years.

While there was a handful of support, including people thanking him for his service to the city, a lot of the reaction was harsh.

One person responded, “good to see you get the boot.” Another said, “Glad you’re gone.”

The last four years have been an interesting time in Vancouver, as Stewart had to navigate the city through a global pandemic and an ongoing housing and opioid crisis. The perception by many residents is that crime increased in Vancouver under Stewart’s reign as mayor, which turned into a critical voter issue.

Others suggested that Gregor Robertson was worse, acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances Stewart was forced to deal with.

For others, the downtown eastside and Hastings Street specifically were the focus.

Some were also critical of his work on housing.

There were also some mean gifs shared.

The reaction also came from his political opponents, who were more gracious than some of Stewart’s tweets.

The reaction to Sim’s victory was also divided but not quite as harsh.

It’s unclear what’s next for Stewart, but we’ve reached out to his camp to see if the former mayor of Vancouver has any plans.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Politics
+ City Hall
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.