2021 artistic rendering of the Coal Harbour elementary school, childcare, and social housing complex at 480 Broughton Street, Vancouver. (Henriquez Partners Architects/Vancouver School Board/City of Vancouver)

The federal government is funding about 10% of the total cost to build the social housing, public elementary school, and childcare complex on the Coal Harbour waterfront in downtown Vancouver.

On Friday, the federal government announced a contribution of $7.1 million towards the project for its Net Zero Energy and Passive House green building design. The funding is coming from the federal Green Municipal Fund’s Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of housing and diversity and inclusion, in a statement.

“Supporting the creation of sustainable and affordable housing is key to creating a cleaner, greener future for generations of Canadians. We need to tackle the housing and climate crisis together, and this is one of the ways our government continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

Construction on the complex at 480 Broughton Street — the foot of Broughton Street, replacing the surface parking lot immediately west of the Coal Harbour Community Centre — began earlier this year. The building is scheduled to reach completion by June 2024.

Not including pre-construction design costs, the awarded construction contract for the project came at a cost of $70.6 million. The municipal government is spearheading the project, which is being built on City-owned land.

The project was previously estimated to carry a full cost of about $81 million, including $28.4 million for the school, $9.9 million for the childcare facility, and $32.3 million for the social housing.

The 127-ft-tall, 11-storey tower will have a 43,000 sq ft elementary school for 340 students within the first three levels, a 9,600 sq ft childcare facility for 64 kids on the fourth level with an outdoor play space on the rooftop of the school, and 60 units of social housing within the upper six levels. The building is designed by local firm Henriquez Partners Architects.

Vancouver School Board is covering the cost of the school component through the $75 million it received from BC Hydro for the West End substation project.