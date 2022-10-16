SIM CITY: Full list of Vancouver's new City Council, Park Board and School Board

As of early Sunday morning, all 171,494 ballots from all 106 voting locations in the 2022 Vancouver civic election have been counted.

There are many new faces. ABC Vancouver candidates swept all three elected bodies, and secured the mayor’s seat — in each and every case, the gap reaching victory was achieved by a wide margin compared to the highest candidates of a different slate. In fact, all 19 candidates fielded by the ABC party — including Ken Sim for mayor — won their respective seat in Vancouver City Council, Vancouver Park Board, and Vancouver School Board.

For the mayoral seat, Sim won 85,732 votes, beating Forward Together incumbent Kennedy Stewart’s 49,593 votes — a staggering difference of over 36,000 votes. In the 2018 civic election, Stewart won his first term with 49,705 votes, narrowly defeating Sim’s 48,748 votes.

This is the first time a Vancouver mayoral candidate has defeated an incumbent since 1980, when Mike Harcourt beat two-term Jack Volrich.

ABC incumbents Sarah Kirby-Yung and Lisa Dominato topped the list for City Council with 72,545 and 70,415 votes, respectively. This is followed by former Vancouver Police Department constable and spokesperson Brian Montague with 68,618 votes.

The ABC city councillor candidate with the fewest votes is Lenny Zhou with 62,393 votes — a figure that is still more than 20,000 votes ahead of incumbent Adriane Carr of the Green Party, who secured her fourth term with 41,831 votes. Carr fell from having the most votes in 2018 with 69,730 to eighth place in 2022.

Pete Fry of the Green Party also saw a tumble from second place in 2018 with 61,806 votes to squeaking through at 10th place with 37,270 votes.

With Sim in the mayor’s seat and joining seven ABC city councillors, ABC has a commanding super majority in City Council.

ABC candidates also won six of the seven seats in the Park Board, with Scott Jensen coming at top with 71,174 votes and Brennan Bastyovanszky giving ABC their floor with 58,247. Tom Digby of the Green Party won 39,243 votes, and he will be the Park Board’s only non-ABC commissioner for the next four years.

In the School Board, ABC candidates secured five of the nine trustee seats, with Victoria Jung coming at top with 69,027 votes, and Preeti Faridkot trailing the ABC pack with 63,807 — nearly 20,000 higher than the next candidate, OneCity’s Jennifer Redy with 44,534.

Vancouver City Council

ABC — Sarah Kirby-Yung (incumbent): 72,545 ABC — Lisa Dominato (incumbent): 70,415 ABC — Brian Montague: 68,618 ABC — Mike Klassen: 65,586 ABC — Peter Meiszner: 63,275 ABC — Rebecca Bligh (incumbent): 62,765 ABC — Lenny Zhou: 62,393 GREEN — Adriane Carr (incumbent): 41,831 ONECITY — Christine Boyle (incumbent): 38,465 GREEN- Pete Fry (incumbent): 37,270

Vancouver Park Board

ABC — Scott Jensen: 71,174 ABC — Angela Kate Haer: 63,635 ABC — Laura Christensen: 63,618 ABC — Marie-Claire Howard: 63,407 ABC — Jas Virdi: 58,709 ABC — Brennan Bastyovanszky: 58,247 GREEN — Tom Digby: 39,243

Vancouver School Board

ABC — Victoria Jung: 69,027 ABC — Alfred Chien: 67,326 ABC — Josh Zhang: 64,370 ABC — Christopher JK Richardson: 64,048 ABC — Preeti Faridkot: 63,807 ONECITY — Jennifer Reddy (incumbent): 44,534 COPE — Suzie Mah: 42,379 GREEN — Lois Chan-Pedley (incumbent): 41,356 GREEN — Janet Fraser (incumbent): 41,179

It should be noted that these are the preliminary full results, and the official full results will be declared by Wednesday, October 19. The inauguration ceremony for the new City Council, Park Board, and School Board is scheduled for November 7.

Vancouver voters also voted “Yes” for each of the three plebiscite questions on the backside of the ballot form, providing the municipal government with the permission to borrow $495 million towards covering the $3.5 billion cost of the 2023 to 2036 capital plan.

The request to borrow $173.5 million for transportation and information technology was approved by 78%, $162 million for new community and recreational facilities including a new Vancouver Aquatic Centre was approved by 68%, and $159.5 million for park upgrades and maintenance, civic facilities improvements, and climate adaption priorities was approved by 76%.