Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s hardly the holidays in Vancouver without a trip to the Vancouver Christmas Market to shop, eat, and ride the carousel – no matter how old you are.

The Vancouver Christmas Market is officially open for the season from Saturday, November 13 through till Friday, December 24.

This fall and winter, you can experience the magic of a German-style holiday festival at its usual location at Jack Poole Plaza by the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger than ever with more than 80 vendors where you can buy gifts and eat to your heart’s content.

“We heard from many of you that you missed the Vancouver Christmas Market last year,” said Denise Wegener, President of the Vancouver Christmas Market.

“And we sure missed you, too! We have added many different elements to make this a safe and festive holiday event for friends and family to meet – from an online booking system to manage arrivals and our adherence to COVID-19 guidelines with the Vancouver Convention Centre,” Wegener said in a release.

All your favourites foods are going to be there, so you can fill up on melty raclette cheese, spätzle, chimney cakes, schnitzel, and there will be new eats to discover, too.

Last year, the market was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So this will be the first Vancouver Christmas Market since the beginning of the pandemic and they have new protocols to keep guests safe.

You’ll also have to purchase tickets in advance where you arrive within a 30-minute window, although you’re welcome to stay as long as you like.

It’s never too early to start to look forward to the holidays. This year, we are especially excited for a chance to sip warm glühwein with friends this season.

Address: Jack Poole Plaza at the Olympic Cauldron, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Get tickets online, prices before tax are $12.99 for general admission.

Dates: Opens on November 13, 2021 and runs until December 24, 2021

Times:

November 13 to 18 – open 4 pm to 9:30 pm

November 19 to December 23 – open 11:30 am to 9:30 pm

December 24 – open 11:30 am to 6:00 pm.

Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.