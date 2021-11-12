You can Christmas shop where they film Hallmark movies IRL near Vancouver

This holiday season, give your Prime membership a break and hit the road to turn your Christmas shopping to-do list into a unique experience.

Less than a two-hour drive from Vancouver, you can find yourself in Downtown Chilliwack. It’s a Metro Vancouver Christmas shopping secret spot that only locals have known about until now.

When you get to the Central Village area, where Wellington Avenue and Mill Street meet, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a hidden small town filled with treasures waiting to be discovered.

This area is loved by Hallmark, who frequently film here using the streets and storefronts as the backdrop for holiday movies. Christmas Comes Twice and A Glenbrooke Christmas are two recent flicks that were filmed in the town.

Once you arrive, your first stop should be Creekside Home Decor. They’ve been in full-on Christmas mode ever since October.

This town goes all out for the holidays, and most storefronts are totally decked out for the season.

Plus, there’s something for everyone. Not sure what to get your zero-waste friend? Try PickEco Refills. Have a sister who’s a reading fiend? Stock their shelves at The Bookman.

This season, it’ll feel even more like you’re shopping inside a holiday movie because a Christmas Country Village is happening every day from December 4 to 24.

According to event organizers, there will be an indoor village and an outdoor market at the corner of Nowell Street and Yale Road in Downtown Chilliwack.

You can hop on and off Santa’s Holiday Train that will wind around downtown Chilliwack, stopping at the best shops along the way.

So if you’re interested in giving the mall a break this season, why not take a mini-road trip instead and feel like you’re shopping inside a holiday movie.