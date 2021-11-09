Potters in Metro Vancouver is Christmas heaven (VIDEOS)

Anyone who loves the holidays has to make it out to The Christmas Store at Potters. Part shopping trip and part holiday event, the massive store is packed to the rafters with unique gifts, original ornaments, and twinkling lights.

Daily Hive met with Mr. Christmas himself, owner Ed Holden, for a tour of Potters and found out what makes it so popular.

Even though we were there bright and early on a Monday morning, there were already a ton of shoppers inside, armed with shopping carts, poised to load up on ornaments, gifts, and decorations.

The store makes a breathtaking first impression, engulfing you in a mirage of cardinal red and snow white. Here’s where you’ll find a selection of vintage-inspired Coca-Cola decor items and ornaments.

The next section of the store is the tastiest; it’s full of local gourmet food products and has an incredible selection of quirky flavoured hot chocolates like banana, buttered rum, unicorn, and even bacon.

The dizzying array of ornaments and decorations will send you spinning, but find a theme, colour, or material that catches your eye and follow that thread. We loved the unique “Bee Tree” setup.

If your favourite colour is pink, then you’ll love the “Ice Cream Tree” and how you can pick up all kinds of sweet ornaments, from squishy doughnuts to princess carriages.

You can’t miss the darkroom, where all the illuminated decor like string lights and water lanterns are displayed. This is where you’ll find the MouseTown display, an adorable installation inhabited by toy mice frolicking in all kinds of imaginative ways.

Watch our full walk-through and see for yourself why a trip to Potters has to be on your Christmas holiday bucket list.

Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm to Tuesday: 9 am to 6 pm

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 am to 7 pm

Address: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-576-5011

