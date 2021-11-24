It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Vancouver Christmas Market, one of the city’s signature seasonal events, opened this past week at Jack Poole Plaza for the 11th year. The holiday tradition runs until December 24, with extended holiday hours between November 19 to December 23 (11:30 am to 9:30 pm) for all who attend.

The market is even open on Christmas Eve until 6 pm!

The authentic German market makes for a perfect holiday outing, with over 80 vendors – including 30 brand new ones, with authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to check out. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

The 2021 Vancouver Christmas Market features many exciting additions and upgrades for the festive season. Stop by the expanded Alpine Lounge, that has doubled in size to roughly 3,800 square feet, the massive bierhall-style space ensures more distance between visitors and more coverage from any unfavourable weather conditions

Brand new for this year’s Vancouver Christmas Market is the Gourmetstrasse, a dedicated street selling packaged gourmet foods from around the world. Gourmetstrasse serves up delicious food to eat during your visit as well as pre-packaged gourmet foods to take home and enjoy throughout the season.

Don’t forget to order the market’s signature German beer, Glühwein (hot-spiced mulled wine), and savoury and sweet delicacies to keep you warm and full. Then sing along to the live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second storey of the Christmas Pyramid.

Of course, a visit to the market wouldn’t be complete without a ride on the carousel. And to delight children of all ages, everyone is invited to ride the HOLIDAYLIFE Carousel presented by Interac® absolutely free of charge! There is an option to make a donation using Interac® Debit contactless payments to Make-A-Wish® Canada — so make sure to keep the giving spirit alive!

This year, Daily Hive, the Vancouver Christmas Market, and Fairmont Pacific Rim are teaming up to give one lucky reader a Deluxe Date Night for two to kick off the holidays in style.

The winner will receive a Deluxe Room for 2, breakfast at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, plus VIP entry and treatment at the Vancouver Christmas Market.

The evening begins with the Holly & Jolly Combo for two for the Vancouver Christmas Market, which includes adult admission for two to the market, two traditional drinks, two 2021 Collector’s Mugs, and a Surprise Gift Bag. The winner will also receive two season passes to return to Vancouver Christmas Market anytime they need to rekindle the Christmas spirit!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 1, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter.

When: Daily until December 24, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (Now until November 18), 11:30 am to 9 pm (November 19 December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

