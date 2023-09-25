Thanksgiving 2023: Where to find top holiday eats in Vancouver
Sep 25 2023, 9:55 pm
Thanksgiving weekend is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: time to eat and drink.
There are always a ton of places to head for delicious, festive offerings in Vancouver this time of year.
From delectable dine-in feasts to outstanding take-home spreads to seasonal treats, here are some great spots to find offerings for this holiday in Vancouver.
Thanksgiving Dinners (To-Go)
- Truffles Fine Foods
- Railtown Catering
- The Lobby Restaurant
- H Tasting Lounge
- Marché Mon Pitou
- Alouette Bistro
- Lazy Gourmet
- Paul Bakery
- Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
- Globe @ YVR
- Boulevard
Thanksgiving Dinners (Dine-In)
- P2B Bistro & Bar
- Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
- The Lobby Restaurant
- Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – Notch8
- Belgard Kitchen
- Arc – Dinner
- Arc – Brunch
- Globe @ YVR
- Botanist – Brunch
- Boulevard
Thanksgiving Treats
