Thanksgiving weekend is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: time to eat and drink.

There are always a ton of places to head for delicious, festive offerings in Vancouver this time of year.

From delectable dine-in feasts to outstanding take-home spreads to seasonal treats, here are some great spots to find offerings for this holiday in Vancouver.

Thanksgiving Dinners (To-Go)

Thanksgiving Dinners (Dine-In)

Thanksgiving Treats