FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Thanksgiving 2023: Where to find top holiday eats in Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Sep 25 2023, 9:55 pm
Thanksgiving 2023: Where to find top holiday eats in Vancouver
Thanksgiving at Boulevard

Thanksgiving weekend is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: time to eat and drink.

There are always a ton of places to head for delicious, festive offerings in Vancouver this time of year.

From delectable dine-in feasts to outstanding take-home spreads to seasonal treats, here are some great spots to find offerings for this holiday in Vancouver.

Thanksgiving Dinners (To-Go)

railtown catering thanksgiving

Courtesy Railtown Catering

Thanksgiving Dinners (Dine-In)

Thanksgiving

Belgard’s Annual Family Dinner Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving Treats

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pie Hole (@thepiehole)

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.