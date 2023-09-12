Vancouver Chinatown stabbing suspect charged 

In an update Monday evening, Vancouver police have confirmed the suspect arrested after three people were stabbed at the Light Up Chinatown Festival Sunday evening has now been charged.

Blair Evan Donnelly is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, police said.

The 64-year-old remains in custody. Police said the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric facility. He has a history with the police and is not from Vancouver.

Three festival attendees were attacked near the festival’s stage, located at Columbia and Keefer streets. The victims, a married couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.