More details are coming to light in a random attack Sunday in Vancouver. Three people were stabbed while attending the Light Up Chinatown Festival and police say the suspect remains in custody and has a history with police.

Police Chief Adam Palmer and Mayor Ken Sim were joined by community leaders Monday morning to speak about the disturbing incident.

Police said that just before 6 pm, three festival attendees were attacked by a stranger near the festival’s stage, located at Columbia and Keefer streets. The victims, a married couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Palmer did not provide more details about their injuries, only that they were serious.

The suspect, a 64-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. Police say the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric facility. He has a history with police and is not from Vancouver, he added.

No charges have been approved as of Monday morning.

BC Premier David Eby offered his condolences to those affected by this incident.

“It is disturbing to hear about the senseless act of violence in Vancouver’s Chinatown yesterday that has left three people in the hospital. Everyone deserves to be safe to enjoy these important celebrations. My thoughts are with those injured and their families,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Monday.

With files from DH Vancouver Staff