VPD investigates triple stabbing at Light Up Chinatown festival

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after three people were stabbed at the Light Up Chinatown Festival, on Sunday evening.

In a release, VPD said that just before 6pm, three festival attendees were attacked by a stranger near the festival’s stage, located at Columbia and Keefer streets.

Police officers were close by and “responded immediately,” VPD stated in a release. A 60-year-old man was taken into custody and is currently in jail.

The three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials added that the motive for the attack is currently unknown.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim released a statement on Sunday evening, calling the incident “heartbreaking.”

Tonight, three people were attacked in Chinatown. Thank you @VancouverPD for your quick response. pic.twitter.com/Wju23soUf0 — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) September 11, 2023

“Every single person who lives in or visits our city has a right to feel safe. To see individuals physically harmed by such senseless violence is heartbreaking,” said Sim.

“Our city stands shoulder to shoulder with Light up Chinatown!, our Chinese community and all those who participated today. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this act of violence. We wish all of those affected a speedy recovery, and offer our support to their families and loved ones.”

Sim also extended his thanks to the VPD for their “quick response” to the incident.

“We will not allow this senseless act of violence to disrupt celebrations of all that makes our city great, and we work each and every day to ensure Vancouver is a city where people can live, work and thrive in a safe environment.”