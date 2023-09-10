Shooting in East Vancouver sends two men to hospital, VPD say

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, Vancouver police say.

According to the VPD, it received a call of one man shot near Victoria Drive and East 28th Avenue just after midnight and about 30 minutes later another report came in to say another man who was shot in the same area.

“VPD’s Major Crime Section has identified a suspect and believe the victims and suspect are known to each other,” police said.

No arrests have been made but investigation into the East Vancouver shooting is ongoing.