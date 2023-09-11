Two kids among victims of bear spray attack at Surrey Walmart

Two children, a pair of adults, and a loss prevention officer (LPO) were apparently bear sprayed by a suspected shoplifter at a Walmart in Surrey this weekend.

In an email, Surrey RCMP explain that around 7:30 pm Sunday, an LPO at the Guildford Town Centre store attempted to take a shoplifter into custody.

The suspect escaped and that’s when several people were bear sprayed.

Mounties say there were no serious injuries and several people were treated for being sprayed.

RCMP confirmed the store was not evacuated as it was not required.

The police department said it will release more information to the public today, along with associated suspect photos. This article will be updated once additional information is received.