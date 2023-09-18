Elderly married couple injured in Vancouver Chinatown assault

A suspect has been named and charged with one count of assault after a married couple in their 70s was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver Chinatown last week.

Vancouver Police Department said in a release that the married couple were working at their Vancouver Chinatown store on Thursday morning when a suspect entered and “began causing a disturbance.”

After the couple had asked the suspect to leave the store, police say that the victims were assaulted and suffered various injuries.

Following the incident, police say the victim fled; however, VPD officers were able to obtain security images and began searching the area.

On Saturday morning, officers patrolling the neighbourhood spotted the suspect near East Pender and Main streets, and the suspect was subsequently taken to jail.

Police have named the suspect as 50-year-old Wayne Ronald Northey, who has also been charged with causing bodily harm, and remains in custody.

Users on social media have been reacting to the fact that the suspect is still in custody.

“You did not release him? That’s a first,” said someone in a post on X.

The extent of the injuries that the married Vancouver shopkeepers suffered in the assault was not revealed by police.